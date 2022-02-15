WCSD announces bus route change due to ‘critical shortage’ of drivers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District announced changes to school bus routes Monday due to the ongoing shortage of bus drivers.

In a message to families Monday evening, the district said in part, “the severe shortage of bus drivers continues to worsen, and we must therefore make further reductions to our transportation services.”

Starting Tuesday, February 15, 2022, bus service for General Education students will be suspended for one week at a time for each area of the district. The rotating schedule will help reallocate drivers from the suspended area to allow the district to continue providing full transportation services to students in the remaining areas of the district, education leaders said.

Students receiving Special Education services with transportation as a related service in the IEP including students at Picollo School and Turning Point, Newcomer English Learners, Children in Transition, and foster students will continue to receive transportation as required by federal law.

Transportation for students attending AACT and the Wooster High School’s IB program will continue.

Transportation for after-school programming and athletic competitions/games will also continue for all schools without interruption as the times do not conflict with other afternoon transportation routes.

Transportation for the GT SWAS programs located at Caughlin Ranch, Gomm, and Hunsberger Elementary Schools will follow the rotating schedule.

From Tuesday, February 22 to Friday, February 25, students in Area 2 will not receive bus service.

Affected elementary schools in Area 2 are: Allen, Bennett, Bohach, Hall, Mathews, Palmer, Sepulveda, Spanish Springs, Sun Valley, Taylor, and Van Gorder.

Affected middle schools in Area 2 are: Desert Skies, Shaw, Sky Ranch, and Traner.

Affected high schools in Area 2 are: Hug and Spanish Springs.

The following week—from Monday, February 28 to Friday, March 4— bus services for students in Area 2 will be reinstated, and transportation for students in Area 3 and Area 4 will be suspended, the district said.

A list of the areas and the rotation schedules can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.