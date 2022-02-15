Advertisement

Roundtable discussion Friday to discuss Black maternal health

The CDC reports that Black women are up to three times more likely to die from...
The CDC reports that Black women are up to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women.(WBTV)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:52 PM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An important discussion is taking place this week on Black maternal health in the Silver State, and the community is invited to take part.

In recognition of Black History Month, the Nevada Office of Minority Health and Equity (NOMHE) is hosting a virtual roundtable discussion with Nevada’s maternal health professionals to discuss the health crisis impacting Black women everywhere.

Specifically, leaders will discuss the state of Black maternal health in the United States and how it is reflected in the state, and how families can advocate to improve birth outcomes.

The following statistics provided by NOMHE offer a brief snapshot of Black maternal health:

• The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate of countries with technologically advanced healthcare systems.

• In 2018, the U.S recorded 17 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births. Black women are 2-3 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white, Hispanic, and Asian/Pacific Islander women.

• In 2020, Nevada’s Black, non-Hispanic women had the highest pregnancy-associated death ratio at 181.7 per 100,000 live births and 24% of the pregnancy-associated deaths.

The roundtable is happening Friday, February 18, 2022 from 1 to 2 p.m. To register for the event, click here.

