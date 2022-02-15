Romance scams are on the rise

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevadans are forecasted to lose $9 million dollars to romance scammers this year and collectively, Americans will give up $800 million.

“Romance scams are when people tug at your heart and use it against you financially.” said One Nevada Credit Union Assistant Vice President Community Engagement Lisa Jansen.

Jansen has worked at One Nevada Credit Union for over five years and has seen clients fall victim to this crime.

But there are red flags that can alert you before you lose any cash.

“If they start by professing their love early, another sign is if they will travel a lot they’ll have all these excuses that they can’t see you, can’t visit with you,” she said.

“And then the third sign is that there’s always an emergency.”

And it’s during this supposed crisis that the scammer will ask for money.

“They’ll promise to pay you back and the worst part is, they will ask for your banking information, usually to wire money to pay you back and then they’ll clean you out,” Jansen said.

If this happens to you or a loved one, Jansen says don’t be embarrassed. It’s more common than you think.

“But a lot of smart educated people fall for these things,” she said.

Jansen says the best thing to do is to notify your bank, then file a report with the FTC and FBI.

“They have an online criminal complaint form and then they’ll go out and try to catch these criminals,” she added.

So next time you’re on a dating app or getting to know someone online, be aware of these swindlers.

“If something comes up that’s an emergency, there’s other ways to help rather than clearing out your checking account,” Jansen said.

