Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: Pedestrian Safety Zones

By Rebecca Day
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:51 PM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPONSORED: The Vision Zero Truckee Meadows Task Force is focused on bringing the number of pedestrian fatalities in our region to zero. As part of that goal, the City of Reno has set up a Pedestrian Safety Zone in downtown Reno.

The City of Reno has seen an increase in pedestrian-related crashes in recent years. Pedestrian Safety Zones are designed to reduce the rate of pedestrians being injured or killed by motor vehicles on our roadways. Speed limits are decreased to 20 miles per hour within the zone, and people who speed or jaywalk in a pedestrian safety zone face higher fines and penalties than in other areas of our community. That helps us deter people from breaking laws designed to keep them safe.

Unfortunately, Nevada has among the highest rates of pedestrian fatalities in the country. We want to bring the number of pedestrian fatalities in our region to zero. By using crash data and heat mapping, analysts and staff targeted multiple areas across the city with the most danger. The first Pedestrian Safety Zone is in downtown Reno on East 4th Street between Center Street and Record Street. That corridor was identified as the deadliest area in our city for pedestrians.

There will also be Pedestrian Safety Zones established in the areas of East Sixth Street from Center Street to Record Street and Sierra Street from Third Street to Ridge Street.

We all have a role to play in keeping this community safe. Please visit VisionZeroTruckeeMeadows.com for safety tips and more information about the Vision Zero Truckee Meadows Task Force.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Sisolak announces lifting Nevada's mask mandate during a virtual press conference...
‘The time has come’ Gov. Sisolak drops mask mandate effective immediately
Interstate 80 shut down as the Reno Police Department takes a man on the Ralston Street...
I-80 closed in Reno as police take man into custody
Rescue crews used a rope system to rescue a missing an endangered woman who was found clinging...
‘Miracle story’: Missing woman found clinging to tree
This is the scene of a crash on Moana Lane involving a Reno Police Department motorcycle...
RPD officer injured in Moana Lane crash; injuries not life-threatening
The scene at Wellington Way and Yorkshire Drive in Raleigh Heights.
Raleigh Heights neighborhood road closure related to incident at 7-Eleven

Latest News

The Road Ahead with RTC: Pedestrian Safety Zones
The Road Ahead with RTC: Pedestrian Safety Zones
Tahoe Transportation District
Tahoe Transportation District to resume full bus service Wednesday
Interstate 80 shut down as the Reno Police Department takes a man on the Ralston Street...
I-80 closed in Reno as police take man into custody
The Road Ahead with RTC: Kings Row Project Update
The Road Ahead with RTC: Kings Row Project Update