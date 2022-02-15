The Road Ahead with RTC: Pedestrian Safety Zones

SPONSORED: The Vision Zero Truckee Meadows Task Force is focused on bringing the number of pedestrian fatalities in our region to zero. As part of that goal, the City of Reno has set up a Pedestrian Safety Zone in downtown Reno.

The City of Reno has seen an increase in pedestrian-related crashes in recent years. Pedestrian Safety Zones are designed to reduce the rate of pedestrians being injured or killed by motor vehicles on our roadways. Speed limits are decreased to 20 miles per hour within the zone, and people who speed or jaywalk in a pedestrian safety zone face higher fines and penalties than in other areas of our community. That helps us deter people from breaking laws designed to keep them safe.

Unfortunately, Nevada has among the highest rates of pedestrian fatalities in the country. We want to bring the number of pedestrian fatalities in our region to zero. By using crash data and heat mapping, analysts and staff targeted multiple areas across the city with the most danger. The first Pedestrian Safety Zone is in downtown Reno on East 4th Street between Center Street and Record Street. That corridor was identified as the deadliest area in our city for pedestrians.

There will also be Pedestrian Safety Zones established in the areas of East Sixth Street from Center Street to Record Street and Sierra Street from Third Street to Ridge Street.

We all have a role to play in keeping this community safe. Please visit VisionZeroTruckeeMeadows.com for safety tips and more information about the Vision Zero Truckee Meadows Task Force.

