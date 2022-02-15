Advertisement

Reno Police looking for missing woman

64-year-old Gayle Stewart was last seen at her home in the Caughlin Ranch area.
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:55 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 64-year-old Gayle Stewart was last seen around 8 a.m. at her home in the Caughlin Ranch area. Stewart is 5′8″ with blonde hair and blue eyes and weighs around 115 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact secret witness at by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com.

