Port of Subs donating portion of sales to Eddy House

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Port of Subs invites you to enjoy a sandwich all while helping out a local non-profit.

This Thursday, February 17, also known as Random Acts of Kindness Day, Port of Subs will donate 20 percent of all sales from 3 p.m. to close to the Eddy House.

The money will go toward buying food, clothing, hygiene items, and other essentials for local youth.

The Eddy House helps the homeless and at-risk youth to develop the life and job skills necessary for sustainable independence.

The fundraiser is happening at all Northern Nevada Port of Subs locations. To find the nearest one to you, click here.

