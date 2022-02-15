Open for Business: The Waste Less Shop in Reno offers attainable and affordable sustainability options

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Attainable sustainability is name of the game for The Waste Less Shop.

Owner, Stephanie Cochrane, founded the shop in her California garage a few years ago and has since grown it into a full-fledged business with two locations. The original shop is a small storefront in Manhattan Beach, Calif. But she wanted to bring her business closer to home (Cochrane is originally from Winnemucca). In Nov. 2021, she opened a larger Waste Less Shop in the newly built shopping center, The Village at Rancharrah Parkway.

The store focuses on making sustainability affordable, convenient and beautiful. Anyone who has ever thought, I wish I could be more environmentally-conscious, but I just don’t know where to start, The Waste Less Shop is exactly where to go.

The focal point of the shop is the world’s first draft refill bar. Customers can bring in any size container (or purchase glass bottles and jars at the store) to refill with lotion, shampoo, conditioner, laundry detergent, hand soap, dish soap and more. You can even choose from a variety of scents. The pay-the-ounce model also allows you to sample products before committing. It’s especially great for people who have allergies or sensitivities. Buy just enough laundry detergent for a load or two and see how your body reacts. Then come make for more if it works for you!

There’s also reusable paperless towels, “bottle-less” shampoo and conditioner bars, Stasher bags, organic face washes, healthy teas and so much more.

The shop also prides itself on supporting local, small and often women-owned businesses that are also environmentally and sustainability focused. For a full list of the businesses supported at The Waste Less Shop in Reno, click here.

Contact Information:

7300 Rancharrah Parkway Suite 120, Reno, NV 89511

1-775-225-1045

Open daily 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

