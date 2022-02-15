Advertisement

Martin Luther King, Jr. Gala

Image of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. giving a speech
Image of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. giving a speech(KTTC)
By Noah Bond
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:19 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to attend the 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Gala scheduled Monday, February 28, 2022 inside the Reno-Sparks Convention Center at 4590 South Virginia Street in Reno.  

A VIP reception and silent auction starts at 5:00 p.m. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the event begins at 6:30 p.m.

The event includes a meal and the keynote speaker is author, and pastor Dr. Naida Parson.         

“I’m excited for it. I’m excited to see all of us come together. Not only just to commemorate Dr. King and his legacy, but those in the community as well,” said Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society President, Jessica Vann.  

COVID postponed this original event from Martin Luther King Jr. Day to Monday, February 28, 2022.

In person tickets are $65 and digital tickets are $35.Guests who have already purchased a ticket can use it toward admission to this celebration.

Click here to buy tickets.

