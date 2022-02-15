Man arrested in sexual assault case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is behind bars in Washoe County accused of more than three dozen sex crimes against a child.

Morris Alfonso Pineda, 67, was arrested Feb. 14, 2022.

Among the 38 charges he’s facing, are 17 counts of sexual assault against a child under 14, 16 counts of lewdness with a minor, and 4 counts of attempted sexual assault.

The case is being investigated by the Reno Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.