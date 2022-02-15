Advertisement

KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes fish tacos with barbeque mango slaw for Taco Tuesday

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:11 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s Taco Tuesday in the KOLO Cooks kitchen! Chef Jonathan Chapin introduced viewers to two more great, local businesses: El Sativo Tequila and BJ’s Nevada BBQ Company.

Today’s fish tacos are marinated in El Sativo Tequila, citrus flavors, garlic and Old Bay. BJ’s BBQ Hot Sauce is the main flavor component in Chapin’s mango cole slaw.

Ingredients for Fish Tacos:

Ingredients for BBQ Mango Slaw

  • 1 jar BJ’s BBQ hot sauce
  • I tbsp. cumin
  • 1 mango
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 bunch of cilantro
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 head of cabbage (Napa works best)

Directions:

  1. Marinate (1 hour to overnight, doesn’t matter) fish in cilantro, garlic oil, fresh garlic, old bay seasoning, your choice of citrus and El Sativo Tequila.
  2. Purée black beans, roasted garlic, cumin, salt and pepper. Set aside.
  3. Slice Napa cabbage thin and stir in BJ’s BBQ hot sauce, sour cream, mango, salt, pepper and cumin.
  4. Cook fish in olive oil until tender.
  5. Scoop black bean purée on tortilla, add desired amount of fish, top with cole slaw.
  6. Enjoy!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Sierra Food Market for the groceries and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

