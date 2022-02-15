Donations needed to furnish new Life Changes properties

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Three new homes in Washoe County are specifically for women who are leaving jail or prison, escaping domestic violence or homelessness. Life Changes manages them, but they’re not furnished.

“I left my ex-boyfriend, it was just terribly bad, I had to leave. It was either his life or my life so I had to leave, Ana Garcia explains. She just started with Life Changes in February. She moved from San Diego last year, adding, “Not knowing nobody or if somebody can help you or knowing what you could do, I didn’t know any shelters or anything like that, so my safety net was jail, I made jail my safety net.”

Once she heard about Life Changes, she now has a safe place to rest her head. Many of the clients’ circumstances include escaping abuse so KOLO 8 is not disclosing where these homes are located.

“Each home is a home to them, it’s not a facility, it’s a home where they cook dinner together as a family and they sit down and watch TV together and they do all those things. So, in order for that to happen, we have to have that homey environment for them to where they feel comfortable when they get here,” Founder Lisa Moore details.

Items needed include twin size bedding, pillows, sheets, towels, feminine hygiene products, wash cloths, new hair dryers and curling irons…anything that’s in your home, that makes you feel good, think about the women who don’t have much.

“You can tell if they’ve like been through certain things, you just don’t see that glow in their eyes no more, but when you come into Life Changes, you start to see that change,” Garcia adds.

Everything donated needs to be brand new as Moore tells us, “To rest their heads somewhere, they can have that moment to themselves, that’s what we’re trying to do for them here, we’re just seeing skyrocketing numbers for women in all walks of life.”

Since becoming a KOLO Cares Pillar Partner, Moore says the agency has grown to having 15 properties for men and women in 2022.

Garcia, expresses her gratitude, “When you start testing it out or start seeing it for yourself, you’re like… Wow Jesus Christ it really is Life Changes and it changes your life, I mean this is not a fake smile, it really does put a smile on your face.” She knows there are many who haven’t left their abusive or unhealthy situation yet, her message, “You know you just...you want to make the best out of your life because you’re worth it.”

The strongest thing you can do is ask for help. Life Changes hopes the community can assist in offering comfort, because the finish line is just the beginning of a new journey.

To donate financially, head to https://www.lifechangesinc.solutions/ and click “donate.”

If you’d like to arrange a pick-up for the new household items you have to offer, email Lisa Moore at lifechangesinc@yahoo.com

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.