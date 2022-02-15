Advertisement

Commissioners hear update on flood mitigation efforts in the North Valleys

Back in 2017, crews make efforts to mitigate flooding on Swan Lake.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:20 PM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Flood response is continuing in the North Valleys more than five years after snowstorms pounded the area filling Swan Lake to the point where excess water made its way into neighborhoods, severely damaging some properties.

On Tuesday, an update on flood mitigation efforts was presented at the Washoe County Board of Commissioners meeting. Those efforts, totaling about $11.6 million dollars.

During the meeting, it was indicated that the Washoe County Community Services Department (CSD) has completed work to clean up the flooding and mitigate future flooding with three directives in place: manage Swan Lake within its current boundaries, prevent water from entering businesses and homes, and maintain open access for residents and emergency responders.

The County has purchased four homes (three completed, one currently in escrow) that were impacted by the flooding.

Hesco barriers used to keep the water at bay have been taken down, and the full Lemmon Drive/Swan Lake project is scheduled to be complete in April.

“It won’t be complete until we left it better than we found it,” Washoe County Engineering and Capital Projects Division Director Dwayne Smith said.

“The good thing is that the lake is low now, and we can achieve all these things without having to deal with a lake that is brimming,” Chair Vaughn Hartung said.

Also discussed at Tuesday’s meeting was that the 2017 flood revealed inaccuracies in the FEMA 100-year flood risk map, so CSD has been updating the map to more accurately reflect actual risk areas.

“Another one of our focuses is the wildlife in that area. Swan Lake is named that for a reason,” Smith said. “We are working with other partners to see what opportunities we can bring to enhance the wildlife and wetlands component. I think there’s a real opportunity to bring together those pieces that improve the quality of life of residents and wildlife alike.”

