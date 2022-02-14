Woman wanted in connection with Reno murder arrested in Florida

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman arrested in connection with a Reno murder, who then posted bail, was arrested in Florida after failing to appear for a court hearing.

Jennifer Baldwin was wanted in Washoe County on a felony warrant for failing to appear.

She was initially arrested in February 2018 along with her boyfriend Herman Matasar. The two are accused of conspiring to murder Baldwin’s ex-boyfriend John Lovely, Jr. who was found dead in his apartment on Clear Acre Lane in Reno on January 1, 2018.

Baldwin was able to post a $150,000 bond and returned to Florida where she was living.

On January 26, 2022, Baldwin failed to appear for a court mandated hearing. She was located in Jacksonville, Florida, by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force and after a brief standoff was taken into custody.

Baldwin was booked into a Jacksonville jail and is awaiting extradition back to Washoe County.

Herman Matasar was arrested in connection with the murder of John Lovely, Jr. He remains in custody at the Washoe County Jail. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

