Woman wanted in connection with Reno murder arrested in Florida
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman arrested in connection with a Reno murder, who then posted bail, was arrested in Florida after failing to appear for a court hearing.
Jennifer Baldwin was wanted in Washoe County on a felony warrant for failing to appear.
She was initially arrested in February 2018 along with her boyfriend Herman Matasar. The two are accused of conspiring to murder Baldwin’s ex-boyfriend John Lovely, Jr. who was found dead in his apartment on Clear Acre Lane in Reno on January 1, 2018.
Baldwin was able to post a $150,000 bond and returned to Florida where she was living.
On January 26, 2022, Baldwin failed to appear for a court mandated hearing. She was located in Jacksonville, Florida, by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force and after a brief standoff was taken into custody.
Baldwin was booked into a Jacksonville jail and is awaiting extradition back to Washoe County.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.