Man sentenced to prison in sex trafficking investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two men convicted on charges of attempted sex trafficking and abuse of a child have been sentenced to prison, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Justin Macias, 50, was sentenced to ten years in prison for Attempt to Facilitate Sex Trafficking of a Child and one count of Attempted Child Abuse or Neglect Involving Sexual Exploitation.

Israel Vasquez, 42, was sentenced to four years in prison for Soliciting a Child for Prostitution and one count of Attempted Child Abuse or Neglect Involving Sexual Exploitation.

Both Macias and Vasquez were arrested in October 2020 as part of an FBI investigation resulting in more than two dozen arrests.

HEAT Detectives began investigating the two defendants after they separately solicited an undercover detective posing as an underage female. During numerous communications, the defendants attempted to arrange to pay money for sex, the district attorney’s office said. Macias also requested pornographic photos be sent to him during the exchanges.

Macias will be eligible for parole after four years, and Vasquez after 19 months.

