Two arrested, accused of drug trafficking

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man and woman are facing multiple drug charges after being arrested at a downtown motel.

Anika Porter, 42, and Courtney Cortez, 38, both of Reno were arrested February 7, 2022.

Detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) had been investigating reports of illegal narcotics sales. They served a search warrant for a motel room located on the 600 block of West 4th Street and detained Cortez and Porter. After searching the room, detectives found multiple drugs including heroin-fentanyl mix, methamphetamine, oxycodone and more.

They also found firearms and cash.

Both suspects are facing charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 100+ grams; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 42-100 grams; two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales; Trafficking a Controlled Substance, 100-400 grams; and three counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

