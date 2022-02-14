Sunday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We had a beautiful weekend with a high of 68 degrees Sunday. Monday will bring slightly chillier temperatures and a lot more wind as a system heads into our area. Wind gust in the valley could reach 30 to 50 mph Monday afternoon. Overnight Monday and into Tuesday, there is an 80% chance of precipitation. The system is moving quickly, so there isn’t much of a chance for a lot of rain or snow. The Sierra could see an inch or two, while about a half an inch is expected in the Valley. Temperatures on Monday will stay in the 60s, but drop to the 40s on Tuesday.

