Strawberries dress up for Valentine’s Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been hours since workers first arrived at Dorinda’s Chocolates and the routine has not slowed down. Since 4:00 this morning, the dipping decorating and delivering has gone on at steady pace.

Chocolate covered strawberries are what this chocolatier is known for on Valentine’s Day, and the company’s founder does not want to disappoint.

“We totally underestimated Christmas. We don’t want to underestimate Valentine’s Day,” says Dorinda Vance, of Dorinda’s Chocolates. She says late last week they ordered more crates of strawberries.

Only the biggest ripest will do. That’s because back in the kitchen the strawberries get all gussied up in white and dark chocolate. Some will even get tuxes to underscore just how special this day is for customers as well as the crew here.

“I bring home a lot of strawberries every year and hand them out to all my friends and everything,” says Dustin Vance, C.O.O of Dorinda’s Chocolates. Don’t let the title fool anyone. He was back in the kitchen elbow-deep in chocolate with the rest of them.

Hand dipped and decorated, the strawberries were also hand packed earlier this morning. Sorted according to each store and if the strawberries were pre-ordered. They are soon taken away to be picked up by patrons.

At the Rancharrah location a steady stream of customers pick-up the strawberries or other chocolates so as not to be empty handed by the time they get home.

No question Valentine’s Day is a significant holiday for chocolatiers from creation to commerce. Extra boxes of chocolate covered strawberries were made for those who forgot to pre-order.

The boxes were probably gone by the time this story aired at 5:00 in the evening on Valentine’s Day.

Fortunately, there were other chocolates to choose from.

