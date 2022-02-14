Shave for the Brave event looks to raise $100,000 for cancer research

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hundreds of people will go bald next month for the 17th annual Shave for the Brave event benefiting the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation.

The community is asked to support and participate in the largest-head shaving event in Nevada with more than 100 participants shaving their heads in support of childhood cancer.

Since 2006, NNCCF and Shave for the Brave participants have raised more than $3 million. This year, NNCCF plans to increase the number of participants by shaving 300 heads to make up for the last two years of the pandemic.

“Our community has made a tangible impact on the quality of treatment our young cancer warriors receive with support of this fantastic event,” said Fayth Ross, executive director of NNCCF. “We have seen our own local kids benefit from the ground-breaking treatments and research that we are supporting through our Shave for the Brave events.”

The event takes place Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Reno Ballroom. The community can also take part in face painting, a photo booth, bagpipes, a food truck outside, and a cash bar inside.

The goal is to raise $100,000 for childhood cancer research.

Similar to a walk-a-thon, participants raise money by collecting donations or pledges in order to shave their head on the virtual stage. Participants or “Shavees” must pre-register online at www.stbaldricks.org/events/Reno2022 and create a team or sign up as an individual. The barbers are certified cosmetologists or barbers who volunteer for the event. Participants are asked to raise a minimum of $100.00 to shave for this event.

Join the event here: www.stbaldricks.org/events/Reno2022.

You can also donate here: www.stbaldricks.org/events/Reno2022.

