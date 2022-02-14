Advertisement

Nevada’s first execution in nearly 16 years on hold again

FILE - Convicted murderer Zane Michael Floyd is shown in this March 2021 file photo provided by...
FILE - Convicted murderer Zane Michael Floyd is shown in this March 2021 file photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections. Nevada's chief medical officer is expected to testify Thursday, Dec. 16 as hearings resume before a federal judge in Las Vegas who is considering whether the state's lethal injection execution plan is constitutional. Defense attorneys for Floyd are arguing that a never-before-used combination of three or four drugs including the anesthetic ketamine and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl would subject Floyd to an agonizingly cruel and inhumane death. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:13 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada’s first execution in nearly 16 years is on hold again after the state’s lawyers told a federal judge Monday they couldn’t possibly satisfy the legal requirements necessary to put Zane Michael Floyd to death before April.

Nevada’s Chief Deputy Attorney General Randall Gilmer said during a brief hearing Monday that prosecutors have not obtained the death warrant necessary to execute him by lethal injection before one of the drugs the state plans to use expires Feb. 28.

U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware scheduled a status hearing for April 5.

Floyd was convicted in 2000 of killing four people and wounding a fifth in a shotgun attack at a Las Vegas grocery store.

