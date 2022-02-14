Katey’s Craft Corner: Making Valentine’s Day paintings with Kara Beckmann of Studio 775 Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Forgot to buy something special for someone special? A quick and easy gift is a homemade work of art, painted with love and definitely within the skillset of any novice artist.

Kara Beckmann from Studio 775 Reno showed Morning Break viewers some easy techniques to enhance your artistic abilities.

While Beckmann often hosts paint and sip parties at local businesses, she also offers private parties for birthdays, celebrations, team-building events and more!

