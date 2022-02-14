Advertisement

Katey’s Craft Corner: Making Valentine’s Day paintings with Kara Beckmann of Studio 775 Reno

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:41 AM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Forgot to buy something special for someone special? A quick and easy gift is a homemade work of art, painted with love and definitely within the skillset of any novice artist.

Kara Beckmann from Studio 775 Reno showed Morning Break viewers some easy techniques to enhance your artistic abilities.

While Beckmann often hosts paint and sip parties at local businesses, she also offers private parties for birthdays, celebrations, team-building events and more!

Click here for more information!

