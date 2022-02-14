Advertisement

Get back at an ex with Reno Axe and Social

By Karlie Drew
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:47 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All February long, Reno Axe and Social is helping those who may need to take out some anger on an ex-boyfriend or girlfriend. Axes for Exes gives anyone the chance to bring in a picture of an ex and use it as a target.

Professional instructors will teach you how to properly throw an axe. Whether it is a date night or a night out with friends, here’s a way to take your anger out on a past relationship. Parties can be up to twelve people and requires axe-throwers to wear closed toed shoes.

Reno Axe is located at 100 North Sierra Street.

For more details, click here.

