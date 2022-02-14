Advertisement

Five arrested during RPD’s DUI patrol

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:10 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department made five arrests during their DUI saturation patrol in conjunction with the Super Bowl.

Four officers worked throughout Sunday afternoon and the evening specifically looking for impaired drivers.

Officers made 22 stops for suspected impaired driving. During those investigations, five people were arrested for driving under the influence.

This DUI saturation event was funded by the State of Nevada Department of Public Safety/ Office of Traffic Safety.

