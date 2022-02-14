Donor Network West and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office partner together for “Second Chances” campaign

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Valentine’s Day is also National Donor Day. Here in Nevada, there are more than 600 people currently waiting for life-saving organ transplants.

Matt Graves, Vice President of Tissue Operations at Donor Network West and Undersheriff Jeff Clark of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office stopped by Morning Break to talk about their partnership on the “Second Chances” campaign.

The program allows Deputy Sheriffs, at their discretion, to give motorists who are registered organ donors and who are pulled over for minor traffic violations a warning ticket, as opposed to a fine. Drivers who have the official organ donor heart on their up-to-date Nevada driver’s license will be told that they are being given a second chance to correct their violation without a fine – because their status as an organ donor gives a fellow citizen a second chance at life.

This campaign runs through Sunday, Feb. 20.

Federally designated to serve 45 counties in northern Nevada and northern California, Donor Network West partners with the Department of Motor Vehicles and the state-authorized donor registries. For information, visit the Donor Network West website.

