Advertisement

Donor Network West and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office partner together for “Second Chances” campaign

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:44 AM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Valentine’s Day is also National Donor Day. Here in Nevada, there are more than 600 people currently waiting for life-saving organ transplants.

Matt Graves, Vice President of Tissue Operations at Donor Network West and Undersheriff Jeff Clark of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office stopped by Morning Break to talk about their partnership on the “Second Chances” campaign.

The program allows Deputy Sheriffs, at their discretion, to give motorists who are registered organ donors and who are pulled over for minor traffic violations a warning ticket, as opposed to a fine. Drivers who have the official organ donor heart on their up-to-date Nevada driver’s license will be told that they are being given a second chance to correct their violation without a fine – because their status as an organ donor gives a fellow citizen a second chance at life.

This campaign runs through Sunday, Feb. 20.

Federally designated to serve 45 counties in northern Nevada and northern California, Donor Network West partners with the Department of Motor Vehicles and the state-authorized donor registries. For information, visit the Donor Network West website.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Sisolak announces lifting Nevada's mask mandate during a virtual press conference...
‘The time has come’ Gov. Sisolak drops mask mandate effective immediately
Interstate 80 shut down as the Reno Police Department takes a man on the Ralston Street...
I-80 closed in Reno as police take man into custody
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman found dead inside burned car identified; reward offered
This is the scene of a crash on Moana Lane involving a Reno Police Department motorcycle...
RPD officer injured in Moana Lane crash; injuries not life-threatening
The scene of an effort to rescue ice skaters from Stampede Reservoir.
Truckee man identified after falling through ice at Stampede Reservoir

Latest News

Monday Motivations
Monday Motivations: Focusing on the friendship within your relationship
The 17th annual Shave for the Brave event is March 4, 2022.
Shave for the Brave event looks to raise $100,000 for cancer research
Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power
Valentine's Day Painting
Katey’s Craft Corner: Making Valentine’s Day paintings with Kara Beckmann of Studio 775 Reno