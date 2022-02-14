Catholic Charities delivers Valentine’s themed gift boxes to families in need

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Employees of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada spent their Valentine’s Days loading up and delivering dozens of boxes families around town.

“We do a lot of things during the holidays and we really want to do extended that into winter when a lot of our families are often feeling isolated,” explained CEO Marie Baxter.

In honor of holiday 16 local families will be given Valentine’s themed boxes.

One box full of food, one with hygiene items, and a third with cleaning supplies.

“Every day is a good day to help these folks,” said organizer Nick Klaich. “We thought today would be a good day to give something to people who might not be getting anything.”

Baxter says inflation has made it more necessary than ever to help out families in need.

“Between October and December of this past year we have seen 2000 more people come in,” she explained.

Baxter says the demand for their services has been so high that three new food pantries have been opened around town, and hopes the valentine’s day deliveries will be beneficial to those who can’t easily leave home.

“We thought what a better way to make someone happy on valentine’s day did give them a basket full of gifts and things that so many of us expect but so many families often go without.”

