Advertisement

Catholic Charities delivers Valentine’s themed gift boxes to families in need

In honor of holiday 16 local families will be given Valentine’s themed boxes.
In honor of holiday 16 local families will be given Valentine’s themed boxes.(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:44 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Employees of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada spent their Valentine’s Days loading up and delivering dozens of boxes families around town.

“We do a lot of things during the holidays and we really want to do extended that into winter when a lot of our families are often feeling isolated,” explained CEO Marie Baxter.

In honor of holiday 16 local families will be given Valentine’s themed boxes.

One box full of food, one with hygiene items, and a third with cleaning supplies.

“Every day is a good day to help these folks,” said organizer Nick Klaich. “We thought today would be a good day to give something to people who might not be getting anything.”

Baxter says inflation has made it more necessary than ever to help out families in need.

“Between October and December of this past year we have seen 2000 more people come in,” she explained.

Baxter says the demand for their services has been so high that three new food pantries have been opened around town, and hopes the valentine’s day deliveries will be beneficial to those who can’t easily leave home.

“We thought what a better way to make someone happy on valentine’s day did give them a basket full of gifts and things that so many of us expect but so many families often go without.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Sisolak announces lifting Nevada's mask mandate during a virtual press conference...
‘The time has come’ Gov. Sisolak drops mask mandate effective immediately
Interstate 80 shut down as the Reno Police Department takes a man on the Ralston Street...
I-80 closed in Reno as police take man into custody
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman found dead inside burned car identified; reward offered
This is the scene of a crash on Moana Lane involving a Reno Police Department motorcycle...
RPD officer injured in Moana Lane crash; injuries not life-threatening
The scene of an effort to rescue ice skaters from Stampede Reservoir.
Truckee man identified after falling through ice at Stampede Reservoir

Latest News

Throw an axe at a picture of your ex all February long.
Get back at an ex with Reno Axe and Social
Runners at Cupid's Undie Run Reno.
Second annual Cupid’s Undie Run
The Make-A-Wish Foundation presented this image of the TrailBlaze Challenge.
Hike Lake Tahoe to raise money for Make-A-Wish
Nurses picket to urge Prime Healthcare, Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center to protect patients
‘It’s been profits over patients’: Reno nurses picket outside Saint Mary’s