Stacks of cardboard cause large fire in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Bundled stacks of cardboard meant for recycling caught fire early Sunday near East Prater Way and McCarran Boulevard in Sparks but flames only scorched the wall the cardboard was stacked against.

The Sparks Fire Department responded to the fire at 431 E. Prater Way at about 4:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large fire in the stacks of cardboard.

Crews put out the fire and found that it did not burn into the roof or interior of the building.

Sixteen fire personnel responded. Crews remained on scene for another two hours breaking down the stacks of cardboard to make sure all flames were extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.