Second annual Cupid’s Undie Run

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Runners took their marks at Wonder Ale Works on Saturday, many in costumes and some in their underwear. These runners were raising money for Cupid’s Undie Run.

“We raise money for neurofibromatosis for research and hopefully a cure,” said co-event director Ali Ball.

Neurofibromatosis is a disease that causes tumors to form on nerves. It’s usually non-cancerous but it can cause hearing and vision loss and many other health issues.

Ali and her husband Michael organize this run in honor of their son.

“We kind of felt like we couldn’t do anything to help our son because NF is kind of hidden a lot of times and it shows up in people at different times in their life,” said co-event director Michael Ball.

“We happened to find out that Rory had it when he was six.”

But now, they’re able to raise money for research and connect with others experiencing the same thing.

“There are some families that have reached out to us about what they’ve been through and it’s an interesting community that I don’t think everybody knows about,” Michael said.

“And so we’re really happy to be out there making awareness visible.”

Each of participants stripped down before running a mile. And while it can be cold in February, Ali says it’s all about the community coming together.

“I’m running for Rory. Rory has NF and we’re here for him today,” said runner Nicole Flowers.

“It’s kind of like a dare, ‘How much money would you give me if I run down the street in the middle of February in my underwear?’” Ali said.

Cupid’s Undie Run takes place in 37 cities across the U.S.

Over the past twelve years, they’ve raised over 21 million dollars for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. If you weren’t able to make it downtown, you can still give online at cupids.org.

