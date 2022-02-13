Pile burning resumes near Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -Pile burning resumes Monday north of Bridger Court in Incline Village and continues through Feb. 24.

Weather and fuel conditions have to be right for burning to resume.

Smoke from the burn will linger in the area for up to 72 hours.

“For people that are smoke sensitive, we suggest to please stay inside and close your windows and doors until the smoke dissipates,” the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District said in a statement.

For more information or to request to be added to the district’s Prescribed Fire Notification list, call 775-831-0351, extension 8116 or email trancourt@nltfpd.net.

