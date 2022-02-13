Man fatally shot by Las Vegas home owner in robbery attempt

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas say they are investigating a homicide that may have stemmed from a home invasion.

Metropolitan Police say officers responded to a house around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after getting reports of a man being shot by a homeowner.

Police located the victim and say he was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the man hasn’t been released yet, but police say he was in his mid-20s to early 30s. Investigators believe a group of people entered the home and there was an exchange of gunfire in a possible robbery attempt.

