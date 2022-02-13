Fire at Gardnerville laundromat causes evacuation

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) -There was a fire Saturday afternoon at a Gardnerville laundromat.

The fire was reported about 3:50 p.m. at the Mr. Bubble/Village Launderette at 1516 U.S. 395.

Citywide Video News reported smoke coming out of the doors of the building in the strip mall and a smoking basket of towels or clothes in the Mr. Bubble/Village Launderette parking lot.

People had evacuated the laundromat.

The East Fork Fire Protection District responded. No one with the district could be reached for comment.

