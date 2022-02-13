Advertisement

Bus driver shot, killed on the job in Charlotte

Police say a CATS bus driver that was shot in uptown Charlotte Friday night, has died from his injuries.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:47 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Police said a Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver that was shot in uptown Charlotte Friday night has died from his injuries.

The shooting happened on West Trade Street near South Graham Street around 9:35 p.m., WBTV reported.

Police said a suspect fired shots at Rivera from an SUV.

There were four passengers on the bus, but none of them were injured.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said the bus had traveled off of the roadway.

Charlotte Area Transit System identified the driver as 41-year-old Ethan Rivera.

Medics took Rivera to the hospital, but he died on Saturday. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

A motive for the shooting wasn’t specified.

In a statement Sunday, CATS called the shooting “a senseless act of violence,” adding, “Ethan was a public servant and valued member of the Charlotte community. We grieve with his family during this time.”

Charlotte Meckenburg Police Department said information on the suspect vehicle is coming soon.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Sisolak announces lifting Nevada's mask mandate during a virtual press conference...
‘The time has come’ Gov. Sisolak drops mask mandate effective immediately
The scene of an effort to rescue ice skaters from Stampede Reservoir.
Truckee man identified after falling through ice at Stampede Reservoir
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman found dead inside burned car identified; reward offered
This is the scene of a crash on Moana Lane involving a Reno Police Department motorcycle...
RPD officer injured in Moana Lane crash; injuries not life-threatening
Interstate 80 shut down as the Reno Police Department takes a man on the Ralston Street...
I-80 closed in Reno as police take man into custody

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled; Charlotte toddler found
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge
North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District
Pile burning resumes near Incline Village
This photo provided by Avocados From Mexico shows a scene from Avocados From Mexico 2022 Super...
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl