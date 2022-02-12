Suspects sought in Carson City robbery

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help identifying suspects who robbed a convenience store near the intersection of U.S. 50 and Interstate 580 early Saturday.

It happened just before 4 a.m. at the Golden Gate Petroleum on North Lompa Lane.

Three males walked towards the store wearing black masks, the sheriff’s office said. Two went into the store, pointed a gun at the teller and demanded money, the sheriff’s office said. The suspects left running towards Menlo Drive.

Inside the store, one suspect wore light-colored jeans, all black Converse shoes, a black shirt, a gray hoodie and white gloves. The other wore ripped black jeans, a white shirt, white high-top shoes, a blue hoodie and white gloves. The suspect outside the store wore black Adidas sweats with stripes down the side and a gray sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775-887-2677, Detective Sam Torres 775-283-7855, Sgt. Craig Lowe 775-283-7815 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

