Sportsbooks expecting a big turnout on Super Bowl Sunday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local sportsbooks are expecting thousands of people on Super Bowl Sunday.

The game features the Cincinnati Bengals and L.A. Rams. The Grand Sierra Resort and Atlantis Casino Resort Spa says they expect even more people now that the Nevada Mask Mandate has been rescinded.

“Hopefully that will help our business here in Nevada,” said Christopher Abraham, Vice President of Marketing at the GSR.

In addition to the sportsbook, the GSR will also have several parties, including one at Lex Nightclub.

The Atlantis will also have a party and is expecting about 3,000 people. They’ll have more than 300 prop bets for people to bet on. They include things like how many rushing yards Joe Burrow will have, or whether or not Matt Stafford will throw a touchdown before an interception.

“You can bet on literally any outcome that’s involved with the game,” said Marc Nelson, Corporate Director of Racing Sports at the Atlantis. “You can bet on how many receptions a particular Wide Receiver will have. How many completions either Quarterback will have.”

The Super Bowl airs on Sunday, February 11 at 3:30 P.M..

