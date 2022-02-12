Sports Caravan, 2/11

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It was another wild night on the Sports Caravan, with playoff implications across the area on the final night of regular season play for the 5A schools.

We had a win and get in battle at McQueen, plus Spanish Springs’ boys looked to run the table in conference play. In Carson, rival Douglas came to town and shot the lights out to the tune of a state-record effort.

For the girls, Reno and McQueen gave us a playoff preview while Wooster made their Caravan debut and showed why they’re atop the 3A North - West.

All of that and a whole lot more went down on the latest edition of the Sports Caravan. We’re back 2/25 for our state tournament finale at 11:15 p.m.!

