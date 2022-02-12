Advertisement

Reno man to serve at least 20 years in prison for sexual abuse of girl

Mark Anthony Oseguera-Chavez
Mark Anthony Oseguera-Chavez(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:04 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man must serve at least 20 years in prison for child sexual abuse, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Mark Anthony Oseguera-Chavez, 22, pleaded guilty in October to two counts of lewdness with a child younger than 14 and on Thursday was sentenced to consecutive life sentences.

A Washoe County Sheriff’s Office investigation identified Oseguera-Chavez as a suspect in a lewdness case involving an 11-year-old girl. Investigators said it happened during a five-month period.

At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Brittany Bishop argued that the nature of the crime and subsequent threats and violence by the defendant during the investigation, warranted the maximum possible sentence so as to provide justice for the victim and her family and to protect the community at large, the district attorney’s office said.

