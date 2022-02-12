Advertisement

Laa Vegas school trustees approve $9M in bus driver sex crimes case

Michael Ray Banco
Michael Ray Banco(Lovelock Correctional Center/NDOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:44 PM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — School trustees in Las Vegas have approved a $9 million settlement in a case involving a former school bus driver who was sent to prison in 2018 for sexually assaulting special education preschoolers.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Clark County School Board accepted the agreement Thursday unanimously and without comment.

The action followed the dismissal in November of a federal lawsuit involving parents of a girl and boy who were 3 and 4 years old when Michael Ray Banco was arrested in 2015.

Banco is now 62. He pleaded guilty to sexual assault with a minor and lewdness with a child and is serving to 35 years to life in prison.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The scene of an effort to rescue ice skaters from Stampede Reservoir.
Truckee man identified after falling through ice at Stampede Reservoir
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman found dead inside burned car identified; reward offered
Gov. Sisolak announces lifting Nevada's mask mandate during a virtual press conference...
‘The time has come’ Gov. Sisolak drops mask mandate effective immediately
One person has been hospitalized in the Saturday night crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following crash on 395 in Panther Valley
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted out a photograph of first responders and actor Jeremy...
Local first responders escort fire engines for new Jeremy Renner show

Latest News

Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Sportsbooks expecting a big turnout on Super Bowl Sunday
These Dec. 31, 2021, photos released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show Jordan...
2 men indicted in Las Vegas New Year robbery-killings case
This is the scene of a crash on Moana Lane involving a Reno Police Department motorcycle...
RPD officer injured in Moana Lane crash; injuries not life-threatening