‘It’s been profits over patients’: Reno nurses picket outside Saint Mary’s

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dozens of nurses, some wearing their scrubs and carrying signs that read ‘Safe Staffing Now’ flooded a stretch of 6th street outside of Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Reno.

For more than an hour, they held an informational picket, urging Prime Healthcare to invest in registered nurses and better equipment.

“We want improved PPE, said Bethany Wont, postpartum nurse at Saint Mary’s. “We are asking for them to do something as simple as create a stockpile to have in the hospital so that when nurses need to go in rooms, they have adequate PPE to protect themselves and the patients from going from room to room.”

She says the hospital has not been following worker-to-patient ratios for quite some time.

“You can see that all of these pink forms behind us, those are Assignment Despite Objection ADOs, every single one of those pink pieces of paper is a nurse or nurses in a department on a shift saying ‘The assignment you gave me is not okay, you’re putting my patients in harms way,” said Wont.

The National Nurses United union has been at the bargaining table with the hospital since October of last year, trying to hash out a new contract.

“It’s been pretty consistent so simply said, it’s been profits over patients,” said Chrystine Revelli, RN at Saint Mary’s.

Revelli, has been at the hospital for seven years and says these demands have been made even before the pandemic.

this is not the first time these frontline workers make these demands.

A Saint Mary’s spokesperson emailed the following statement:

Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center has been dedicated to providing exceptional care for its community throughout this pandemic and continues to follow all Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and CDC guidelines. Thanks to the incredible dedication of staff, Saint Mary’s has been locally and nationally recognized for its exceptional service to its community, which has been one of the hardest hit by this pandemic. Saint Mary’s continues to institute all safety standards and measures to mitigate staffing shortages as we continue to care for patients during this surge.

“There’s no nursing shortage, there is a shortage of nurses who are willing to come to work and take assignments that put patients at risk and to take assignments that put their licenses at risk,” said Wont. “You don’t have enough CNAs around you, you don’t have a monitor tech, you’re taking patients in a unit you shouldn’t be taking patients.”

“It’s emotional because I care for patients, you care for people in their vulnerable situations, the family members who depend on you to care for their family member,” said Revelli. The hospitals cannot function without nurses, they know that.”

Nurses and residents supporting the cause said they feel the hospital changed since it was taken by Prime Healthcare.

These essential workers are also asking for better pay and say the hospital needs to put measures in place to retain experienced RNs and recruit new nurses.

Their contract expired last year and negotiations continue.

