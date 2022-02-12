Advertisement

I-80 closed in Reno as police take man into custody

Interstate 80 shut down as the Reno Police Department takes a man on the Ralston Street overpass into custody.(Nevada Department of Transportation)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 1:15 PM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Interstate 80 was closed in both directions between North Virginia Street and Keystone Avenue Saturday for less than 10 minutes as the Reno Police Department took a person into custody.

The call initially came in around noon about a suicidal person on the Ralston Street overpass of the freeway.

Police arrived and determined the person was in a drug-induced state. He was taken into custody and was receiving medical treatment Saturday afternoon.

