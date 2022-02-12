Advertisement

Hundreds of students, faculty sign petition to reinstate masks

Hundreds of students and faculty at Nevada institutions are urging state education officials to reinstate the mask mandate on campus.(Abel Garcia)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:28 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A petition calling on the Nevada System of Higher Education to reinstate masks on campuses has gathered more than 900 signatures.

The petition sponsored by the Nevada Graduate Student Workers expresses “deep concern with the repeal of the masking mandate.”

NSHE institutions dropped mask requirements Thursday, the same day Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced he was rescinding the mask mandate.

The petition calls on NSHE leadership to reinstate mask requirements through the Spring 2022 semester as long as the COVID-19 transmission rate remains high as reported by local health districts.

The petition says in part: “This will enable us to have an in-person presence throughout the remainder of the Spring 2022 semester, as is clearly preferred by the majority of workers and attendees. Our petition was originally rooted in the safety and comfort of everyone at UNR, as well as the desire to limit the number of absences due to infection. We have since expanded our petition to be rooted in the safety and comfort for anyone at any NSHE institution, as we call on the Board of Regents for change.”

In a letter to students and staff, UNR President Brian Sandoval said that individual NSHE institutions cannot unilaterally impose more stringent face covering requirements beyond Nevada law. “Stricter face covering requirements, according to NSHE’s legal determination, involve systemwide policy decisions that fall outside of an individual institution’s discretion,” Sandoval said.

He also encouraged those NSHE employees and students who wish to continue wearing masks on campus to do so.

