Hike Lake Tahoe to raise money for Make-A-Wish

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants wishes to critically ill children, is holding 23,2-mile hikes around Lake Tahoe as fundraisers.

Participants are urged to undergo a 14-week training program to prepare for the hike. Other participants in the hike include wish kids and wish families.

People can sign up at TahoeTrailblaze.com. There are two weekend options, with hikes on May 21 or June 11.

“This is a hike, not a race, and caters to all fitness levels,” Make-A-Wish said in a statement.

For more information about Make-A-Wish, visit https://wish.org/canv.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.