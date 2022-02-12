Advertisement

Hike Lake Tahoe to raise money for Make-A-Wish

The Make-A-Wish Foundation presented this image of the TrailBlaze Challenge.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation presented this image of the TrailBlaze Challenge.(Make-A-Whish Foundation)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:58 AM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants wishes to critically ill children, is holding 23,2-mile hikes around Lake Tahoe as fundraisers.

Participants are urged to undergo a 14-week training program to prepare for the hike. Other participants in the hike include wish kids and wish families.

People can sign up at TahoeTrailblaze.com. There are two weekend options, with hikes on May 21 or June 11.

“This is a hike, not a race, and caters to all fitness levels,” Make-A-Wish said in a statement.

For more information about Make-A-Wish, visit https://wish.org/canv.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of an effort to rescue ice skaters from Stampede Reservoir.
Truckee man identified after falling through ice at Stampede Reservoir
Gov. Sisolak announces lifting Nevada's mask mandate during a virtual press conference...
‘The time has come’ Gov. Sisolak drops mask mandate effective immediately
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman found dead inside burned car identified; reward offered
One person has been hospitalized in the Saturday night crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following crash on 395 in Panther Valley
This is the scene of a crash on Moana Lane involving a Reno Police Department motorcycle...
RPD officer injured in Moana Lane crash; injuries not life-threatening

Latest News

Nurses picket to urge Prime Healthcare, Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center to protect patients
‘It’s been profits over patients’: Reno nurses picket outside Saint Mary’s
Governor Sisolak lifts mask mandates
Businesses react to Governor Sisolak lifting mask mandate
The proclamation declared recently in the state of Nevada.
Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month
Fernley High School students providing free tax help
Fernley High School students providing free tax preparation