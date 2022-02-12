Helicopter crash at Fallon Municipal Airport

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -A Bell 407 helicopter crashed onto a hangar roof at the Fallon Municipal Airport Friday as the pilot took, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Only the pilot was on board.

The FAA reported no one on the ground was injured.

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office said it had no immediate information to release about the incident.

The helicopter lists no one as the current registered owner of the helicopter.

