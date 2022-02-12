2 men indicted in Las Vegas New Year robbery-killings case

Two California men have been indicted on murder and other charges in a series of New Year’s weekend robberies and shootings on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead.

Jesani Carter and Jordan Ruby also face charges including attempted murder, armed robbery and conspiracy in the 13-count indictment filed Friday.

Carter’s attorney says he’ll plead not guilty at arraignment Feb. 16 in state court in Las Vegas. Ruby’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message. Both defendants remain jailed without bail.

They’re accused of killing a 66-year-old Hawaii woman and a 60-year-old man in separate violent robbery-shootings just hours before a fireworks show.

