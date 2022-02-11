Truckee Fire crews rescue person from ice at Boca Reservoir

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - The Truckee Fire Protection District is reminding people how unpredictable ice can be following a water rescue at Boca Reservoir Thursday.

Crews responded just before 3 p.m. February 10, 2022. One victim was rescued from the ice about 100 yards from shore.

The victim was taken to Tahoe Forest Hospital with minor injuries and hypothermia.

Several other agencies responded including the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, CalFire NEU, USFS, and the California Highway Patrol Helicopter.

In a post on Facebook, TFPD said, “Our recommendation is to stay off the ice.”

One person was rescued from the ice at Boca Reservoir on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (Truckee Fire Protection District)

