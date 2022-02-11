Advertisement

Tahoe Transportation District suspends service due to transit yard issue

Tahoe Transportation District
Tahoe Transportation District
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:14 PM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Tahoe Transportation District announced Friday it would be suspending transit services for a second day, citing emergency facility problems at its transit yard.

Transportation officials said several employees noticed “concerning issues” at the facility located at 1679 Shop Street in South Lake Tahoe and reported it to the City of South Lake Tahoe which leases the building to Tahoe Transportation District.

An inspector immediately red-tagged the building while they survey the area and engage a structural engineer to assess the damage, the Tahoe Transportation District said.

Riders were notified Wednesday afternoon, and the district is working to find an alternative site so transportation services can resume.

TTD provides transit services to South Lake Tahoe, Incline Village and the Carson Valley.

Route information is available by downloading Transit or changing Google Maps to the public transportation setting. For more information and for the most up to date alerts, visit TahoeTransportation.org and follow the district @TahoeTransDistrict.

