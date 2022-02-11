Advertisement

Superintendent denies rumors of litter boxes in restrooms for students who ‘identify as cats’

Carroll School District Superintendent Casey Burlau denied the litter box rumors in a letter to students and parents. (Source: KCCI)
By Todd Magel
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:39 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCCI) - A school district in Iowa has been hit with rumors saying that students who “identify as cats” are allowed to use litter boxes in the school restrooms.

Carroll School District Superintendent Casey Burlau said it got so bad that he had to send a letter to students and parents on Monday.

“The rumor is that our schools have litter boxes in the restrooms to accommodate individuals who are self-identifying as animals. This is simply and emphatically not true,” Burlau wrote.

The same story has popped up at a few school districts across the country, starting with Midland Public Schools in Michigan in December after a parent brought up concerns about litter boxes in restrooms at a school board meeting.

Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow also had to address those rumors, saying they were false.

Iowa State Education Association Director Mary Jane Cobb said the litter box rumors are a right-wing attempt to mock LGBTQ+ restroom equality.

“It’s absurd, and it’s mean-spirited, and it is absolutely not the focus we should be having right now,” Cobb said.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of an effort to rescue ice skaters from Stampede Reservoir.
Truckee man identified after falling through ice at Stampede Reservoir
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found...
Woman found dead inside burned car identified; reward offered
Gov. Sisolak announces lifting Nevada's mask mandate during a virtual press conference...
‘The time has come’ Gov. Sisolak drops mask mandate effective immediately
One person has been hospitalized in the Saturday night crash
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following crash on 395 in Panther Valley
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted out a photograph of first responders and actor Jeremy...
Local first responders escort fire engines for new Jeremy Renner show

Latest News

South Africa’s rhino population has decreased dramatically in recent years due to poachers.
Rhino poaching rises sharply in South Africa, authorities say
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Judge in Arbery death federal trial to seat jury Monday
Mask mandate graphic
Hundreds at UNR urge reinstatement of mask mandate on campus
Vile of Hyaluronic Acid facial filler
Small group of patients reacting to facial fillers and COVID vaccine
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
US ramps up Ukraine warning, says Russia may invade any day