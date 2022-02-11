Super Bowl Driver Safety

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is looking out for impaired driving this Super Bowl Sunday. In addition to the officers on duty, RPD will also have a supervisor and DUI officers watching for impaired drivers.

In 2021, Reno Police reported over 800 DUI arrests in the city of Reno alone. A quarter of those arrests involved crashes with very serious injury or fatalities. With resources like rideshare, taxis, and public transportation, it is not worth the risk.

Lieutenant Michael Browett with RPD mentioned if you have to ask yourself if you’re okay to drive, you probably shouldn’t be,

“We have to look out for each other, enforcement is kind of a reactive thing, we don’t want to get to that point. We want people to be making good choices upfront. This Sunday consider your plans, consider how you’re going to approach your day and evening and if that includes substances that might impair your judgment or ability to drive just plan on not driving,” Lt. Browett said.

Designate a sober driver and 911 if you see a drunk driver on the road.

