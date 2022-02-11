Silver State Sights - The Chollar Mine

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Chollar mine is located on the south end of Virginia City just below C street, and dates back to the mid-19th century.

“At one point it was 13 levels. Connected to the east to the combination shaft it was 3000 feet, said tour guide Andree Dejournett.

The tour is truly a unique experience, though if you are over 6 feet tall prepare to bend down during your walk inside.

But once you get to the end of the tunnel, you will find yourself inside of an authentic Virginia City silver mine – one where you will still find silver deposits.

One of the things you see on the tour is the impact of square set timbering, a technique that revolutionized mines - making them much more stable than they had once been.

“Hundreds of minors perished through collapses until squares set timbering saved the day, Dejournett emphasized.

Life as a miner, was not easy – but it did pay $4 a day – roughly $200 today.

The Chollar eventually produced $17,000,000 in both silver and gold, throughout its tenure during the Comstock lode.

If you want to check it out, just head to their website to book a tour.

