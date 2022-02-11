The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC is Rebuilding Transit Service

SPONSORED: The RTC is continuing to rebuild the community’s local fixed-route transit system to cope with the long-term effects of dwindling ridership due to COVID-19 and the severe national and regional labor market shortage. The RTC started by transitioning all of the RTC RIDE transit routes to Sunday-level service in January, and has slowly been building up service. The RTC didn’t want to reduce RIDE transit service, but is are doing the best they can to improve service reliability with a changed demand for transit, and a reduced workforce. Right now, this is the only option to make the transit system reliable.

Even though RTC started with Sunday-level service, this was just a temporary situation. The RTC has always told the community that they would be rebuilding the system incrementally as resources allow, and we have been able to build back some of our routes already as Keolis, the RTC’s transit contractor, has been able to hire more drivers. The RTC is adding more trips to some of the most highly used routes, as they can reliably do so.

Because it’s constantly changing as the RTC adds trips back into the transit schedule, the best place to look for up-to-date information is rtcwashoe.com. You can also call RTC Customer Service at (775) 348-RIDE.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.