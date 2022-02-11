The Road Ahead with RTC: Kings Row Project Update

SPONSORED: The RTC recently wrapped up construction on Phase 1 of the Kings Row Project. For this phase, the project limits were from Keystone Avenue to Wyoming Avenue, and the was able to make some great improvements, including placing new asphalt pavement, adding ADA-compliant sidewalks, striping new bike lanes, and improving storm drain infrastructure.

The RTC has been hearing great things about the finished Phase 1 section of the project from people who live in and commute through this neighborhood. People are really enjoying the new sidewalks and bike lanes. It has improved the quality of life for people in this neighborhood. And even though the RTC didn’t get as many comments about the storm drain infrastructure – that was an important part of the project too, and will help keep water moving when there’s a weather event.

Phase 2 of the Kings Row Rehabilitation project will be the final phase of construction for this project. Phase 2 covers the area of Kings Row from Wyoming Avenue to McCarran Boulevard. The RTC will be making some of the same improvements that were made in phase one, including some sidewalk replacement, restriping lanes, adding an uphill bike lane, and some minor utility work.

