Reno motorcycle police officer injured in Moana Lane crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno Police Department motorcycle officer was involved in a crash on Moana Lane near Lakeside Drive on Friday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the scene at Moana Lane and Kauai just after 3 p.m.

Moana Lane is closed between Lakeside Drive and Grant Way because of the crash. The motorcycle officer was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center.

Details on the accident and the extent of injuries were not immediately available. KOLO 8 News Now has a crew on scene.

