Reed, Nevada grad Corbett to play in Super Bowl

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reed high school graduate Austin Corbett will play in the Super Bowl this weekend with the Los Angeles Rams.

“Growing up, you know, everyone’s dreaming of going to the Super Bowl. And when you really break it down, the numbers of that actually happening are so low,” said Corbett.

It’s been quite the journey for Corbett, who was lightly recruited out of high school and had to walk-on at Nevada, where he became an all-conference player. And his ties to northern Nevada are still just as strong today.

Nevada offensive lineman Austin Corbett (73) during the second half of the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2015, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (Rick Scuteri | AP)

“It’s been incredible, just the amount of outreach I’ve gotten from the Reno community,” added Corbett. “And just the amount of people who have stuck along and enjoyed the ride with us, we just can’t thank the community enough. Just love, just love everyone there and I can’t thank them enough.”

Corbett was drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the first pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. But he struggled to see the field, making him question if he belonged at that level.

“At the time I really didn’t think I was struggling too much in Cleveland. Just mentality-wise, it’s been a year and a half, why haven’t I been playing? Like what am I doing wrong? Maybe I’m just not cut out for this,” admitted Corbett.

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Austin Corbett stretches before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane | AP)

He was traded to the Rams during the 2019 season, where he has now become the starting right guard on L.A.’s offensive line. A story of perseverance that was cultivated at Nevada.

“That’s what I love about being able to call that place home,” continued Corbett “It’s such a special place in my heart and playing at Nevada has just kind of shown me that it doesn’t matter what’s in front of you. We’re going to get the job done.”

He will also be representing his heritage on Sunday. Corbett is a member of the Walker River Paiute Tribe, located where his great-grandmother lived in Schurz.

“To have their support is truly humbling,” added Corbett. “I just can’t thank them enough for embracing me. I’m really honored and thankful that I descend from them.”

His Rams will have the rare home-field advantage on Sunday, becoming just the second NFL team to ever play the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

“We’re going to be at our practice facility up until the game, like normal. We’re going to be able to sleep in our own beds,” said Corbett. “We’re pretty fortunate we’re at home, we get to focus just on football. And we don’t have to worry about all of those outside distractions.”

Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Corbett (63) blocks the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy) (John McCoy | AP)

Los Angeles is favored to win on Sunday, giving Corbett a chance to do something even some the greatest players of all-time were unable to do; win a world championship.

“It really hasn’t even hit me yet,” admitted Corbett. “You know, as we’ve gotten in these last few days of game-planning, it’s starting to become more real. But I go home at night, talking with Madison, and it just feels like we’re supposed to be here.”

Corbett is now married to Madison (Morell), who was an all-conference player herself while playing volleyball at Nevada. They share a 17-month old son.

